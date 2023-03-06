Q Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,279 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 10.8% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $15,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

XBI stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,023. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.10.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

