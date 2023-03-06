Q3 Asset Management Invests $1.85 Million in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. Cigna accounts for 1.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Cigna by 451.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after buying an additional 456,688 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 328.5% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after buying an additional 278,701 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cigna by 20.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $432,541,000 after buying an additional 269,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,627 shares of company stock worth $12,712,431. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

CI traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.79. The stock had a trading volume of 271,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.59. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $224.22 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Cigna’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 20.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

