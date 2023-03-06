Q3 Asset Management Purchases Shares of 107,611 Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,175,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.04. 220,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,507. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.74.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

