Q3 Asset Management Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,635 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.70. The stock had a trading volume of 564,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,222. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.81. The company has a market cap of $175.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

