Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 41,756 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,756 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,399 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after buying an additional 1,480,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,591,000 after buying an additional 1,112,575 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after buying an additional 674,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.28. The stock had a trading volume of 343,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,695. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.63. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

