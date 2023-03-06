Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $16.89 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 323.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,826 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.51. The stock had a trading volume of 146,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average of $102.69.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

