Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 98,658 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 376.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,658 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,456. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SYNA traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.98. The stock had a trading volume of 39,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.57. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.18.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

