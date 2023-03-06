Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,285,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.1 %

PWR stock opened at $163.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.64 and a 200-day moving average of $144.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $168.75.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,999.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. Argus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.