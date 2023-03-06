Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires 38,503 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Snap by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $43,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,317.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,689,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,216,593 shares of company stock worth $13,050,687 over the last quarter.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.43. 10,432,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,730,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $39.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

