Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $990,000 Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 322.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.94. 43,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,030. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $121.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

