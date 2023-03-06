Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,238 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.1 %

CFR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.14. 8,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.94 and its 200-day moving average is $137.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.