Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 588 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,726 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.56. 825,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,257,327. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average of $82.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.