Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,612 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.97. 5,078,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,074. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $130.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Coupa Software from $53.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $241,742.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,618.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $241,742.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,486 shares of company stock worth $1,374,678. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

