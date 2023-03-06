Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 9,154 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 0.7% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $1,008,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,379. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.07 and a 200 day moving average of $178.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.42%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

