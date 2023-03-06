Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $1.81 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,611 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. Atlassian makes up approximately 0.7% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 64.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Barclays started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.95. The company had a trading volume of 174,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $318.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.18, for a total transaction of $1,414,246.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,894 shares in the company, valued at $29,699,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $429,711.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,772 shares in the company, valued at $11,665,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.18, for a total transaction of $1,414,246.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,699,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,154 shares of company stock worth $38,957,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

