Quantstamp Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $10.51 million and $102,780.46 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars.

