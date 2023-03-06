Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $42.63 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,243 shares during the quarter. Landstar System accounts for 5.6% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $42,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $182.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,177. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.39. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.82.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

