Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Lowers Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58,236 shares during the quarter. VeriSign accounts for approximately 1.8% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.07% of VeriSign worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,518,000 after buying an additional 59,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,711,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $453,675,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,484,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,145,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,540,000 after buying an additional 645,843 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.89. 15,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,895. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $228.80.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $406,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,118,788.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $406,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,118,788.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $3,041,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,648,794.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,345 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

