QUASA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $744.00 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $142.11 million and approximately $744.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 56.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00032050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00039083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00021891 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00219959 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,450.93 or 1.00001784 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00188514 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $571.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

