Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Update

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.90. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.