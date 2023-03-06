Quest Investment Management LLC Has $11.33 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Quest Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,397,000 after acquiring an additional 429,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.20. 240,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,947. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The company has a market capitalization of $95.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.40 and its 200-day moving average is $161.52.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,240 shares of company stock worth $5,676,713. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

