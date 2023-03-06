Quest Investment Management LLC Has $11.65 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,828. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,410 shares of company stock valued at $98,071,253. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

