Quest Investment Management LLC Sells 45,375 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quest Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 45,375 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 200.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

NYSE BA traded down $4.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.20. 1,736,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,310,989. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.28. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

