Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after buying an additional 273,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

