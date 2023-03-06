Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Cuts Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,270 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Angi by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Angi alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $144,492.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 48,570 shares of company stock valued at $145,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Angi Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.55. 26,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. Angi Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.52.

Angi Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.