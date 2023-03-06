Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,964 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iQIYI worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in iQIYI by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at $2,707,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in iQIYI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in iQIYI during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $7.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC raised their target price on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.