Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,551,000 after purchasing an additional 412,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mosaic by 14.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,062,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,853,000 after buying an additional 522,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,862,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,353,000 after acquiring an additional 68,120 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MOS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $56.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.