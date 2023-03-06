Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank PA grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $185.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.43. The company has a market capitalization of $159.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.