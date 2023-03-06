Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 2,360 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $947,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,375,765.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $48.14 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

