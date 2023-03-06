Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $76.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 693,439 shares of company stock valued at $55,421,270. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

