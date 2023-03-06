Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 5,835 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,649.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,561,000 after acquiring an additional 983,982 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,627,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after buying an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,082,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,879,000 after buying an additional 221,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $63.45 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

