Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes $929,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at $360,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 964,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after buying an additional 661,666 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 207,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 239,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.