Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Permit Capital LLC

Permit Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,953,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280,000 shares during the period. Qurate Retail comprises 2.7% of Permit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of QRTEA stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,887,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,857,177. The firm has a market cap of $573.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

See Also

