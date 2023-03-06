Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079 ($25.09).
RAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rathbones Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,950 ($23.53) to GBX 2,100 ($25.34) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Investec cut Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,195 ($26.49) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,720 ($20.76) to GBX 2,000 ($24.13) in a research note on Monday.
Rathbones Group Price Performance
Shares of RAT stock traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,068.10 ($24.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,662. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,522.07, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. Rathbones Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,245 ($27.09). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,091.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,958.83.
Rathbones Group Increases Dividend
Rathbones Group Company Profile
Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.
Read More
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.