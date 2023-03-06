Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for APi Group (APG)

APi Group (NYSE: APG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2023 – APi Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – APi Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – APi Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – APi Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:APG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.71. 1,145,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,781. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

