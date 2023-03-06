Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for APi Group (APG)

APi Group (NYSE: APG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/1/2023 – APi Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – APi Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – APi Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2023 – APi Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
APi Group Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE:APG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.71. 1,145,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,781. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
