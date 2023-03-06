Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) recently:

3/2/2023 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Bridgeline Digital was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

2/14/2023 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/29/2023 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/21/2023 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Bridgeline Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,018. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.11 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 0.95%. Analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

