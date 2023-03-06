Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,200 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.82) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($73.61) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,400 ($89.30) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($77.23) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.44) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.78).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.