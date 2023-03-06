Reginald Seeto Sells 2,819 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $44,765.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 540,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,585,252.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 9th, Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $178,946.22.
- On Tuesday, February 7th, Reginald Seeto sold 3,069 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $50,331.60.
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $48,345.85.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42.
NASDAQ CDNA traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.65. 5,308,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,881. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CareDx by 272.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 64.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 152.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter.
CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.
