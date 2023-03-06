Reviewing RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) & BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) and BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. BELIMO pays an annual dividend of $65.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BELIMO pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BELIMO is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and BELIMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A BELIMO N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $9.40 72.59 BELIMO N/A N/A N/A $102.48 4.88

This table compares RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and BELIMO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BELIMO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and BELIMO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft 2 1 3 0 2.17 BELIMO 1 0 2 0 2.33

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus price target of $666.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.41%. BELIMO has a consensus price target of $468.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.33%. Given RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than BELIMO.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of BELIMO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BELIMO beats RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation in industrial kitchens. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), EMEA, North America, Asia and Other segments. The company was founded by Siegfried Meister in 1973 and is headquartered in Landsberg am Lech, Germany.

About BELIMO

(Get Rating)

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products. The Shared Services covers the research and development activities, production, logistics, customizing, the functions finance and administration. The company was founded by Walter Burkhalter, Anton Heinrich Hütte, Ludwig Linsi, Walter Linsi, Werner Roner, and Karl Stocker on June 1, 1975 and is headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland.

