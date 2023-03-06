Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of CRSP traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 748,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,124. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,988 shares in the company, valued at $18,141,421. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,516,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 752,132 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

