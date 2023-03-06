Robert W. Baird Increases Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $80.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Hibbett Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $68.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $875.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.57.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Amundi lifted its position in Hibbett by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hibbett by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Hibbett by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hibbett by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Hibbett by 4.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

