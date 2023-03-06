Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Sold by Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir Technologies Inc. decreased its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749,437 shares during the quarter. Roivant Sciences accounts for approximately 12.9% of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Palantir Technologies Inc. owned 0.32% of Roivant Sciences worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Roivant Sciences stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. 255,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,969. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.

In other news, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $31,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,409,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,553,227.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 24,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $192,776.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 729,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,020.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $31,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,409,211 shares in the company, valued at $432,553,227.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,133,162 shares of company stock valued at $32,789,272. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

