Royal Bank of Canada Raises IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target to GBX 2,000

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,900 ($22.93) to GBX 2,000 ($24.13) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.12) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,655 ($19.97) to GBX 1,800 ($21.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

LON:IMI traded up GBX 58.83 ($0.71) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,640.83 ($19.80). The stock had a trading volume of 587,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 1,069 ($12.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,641 ($19.80). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,467.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,325.16. The company has a market cap of £4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2,103.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

