Safe Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $266.81 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Safe has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.81 or 0.00056986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $266.81 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00207900 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00096853 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00053456 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004404 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000885 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.97633198 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

