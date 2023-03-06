Saitama Price Down 19.6% Over Last Week (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Saitama has a market capitalization of $83.48 million and $1.13 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00039651 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00022086 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00219862 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22,436.48 or 0.99989271 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00192616 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,018,241.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.