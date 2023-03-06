Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $225.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRM. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.87 and its 200 day moving average is $153.12. The company has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 887.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

