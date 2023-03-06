Samantha Hoe-Richardson Acquires 1,500 Shares of 3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) Stock

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) insider Samantha Hoe-Richardson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 314 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £4,710 ($5,683.60).

3i Infrastructure Trading Up 0.2 %

3IN stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 311.75 ($3.76). The stock had a trading volume of 570,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,925. The firm has a market cap of £2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 691.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. 3i Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 368.50 ($4.45). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 329.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 325.56.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

