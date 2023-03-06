Samantha Hoe-Richardson Acquires 1,500 Shares of 3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) Stock

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) insider Samantha Hoe-Richardson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 314 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £4,710 ($5,683.60).
3i Infrastructure Trading Up 0.2 %
3IN stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 311.75 ($3.76). The stock had a trading volume of 570,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,925. The firm has a market cap of £2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 691.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. 3i Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 368.50 ($4.45). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 329.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 325.56.
3i Infrastructure Company Profile
