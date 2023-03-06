Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Financial Contrast

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Satellogic and CalAmp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00 CalAmp 1 0 2 0 2.33

Satellogic currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.30%. CalAmp has a consensus target price of $8.90, suggesting a potential upside of 99.55%. Given CalAmp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CalAmp is more favorable than Satellogic.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satellogic $4.93 million 59.69 -$117.74 million N/A N/A CalAmp $295.84 million 0.56 -$27.99 million ($0.94) -4.74

This table compares Satellogic and CalAmp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CalAmp has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Satellogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.7% of Satellogic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of CalAmp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Satellogic has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Satellogic and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satellogic N/A N/A N/A CalAmp -11.79% -40.90% -3.87%

Summary

CalAmp beats Satellogic on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets. The company segments include Telematics System and Software and Subscription Services. CalAmp was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

