Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 717,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 275,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 163,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 96,895 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FNDE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,777. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.