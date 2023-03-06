Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Trading Down 7.2%

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.07 and last traded at $79.13. 336,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 823,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.26.

A number of research firms have commented on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,438 shares of company stock worth $7,368,783 in the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,584,000 after purchasing an additional 906,554 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

